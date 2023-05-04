Mizzou Fan Day is Saturday in Columbia

A number of Mizzou football players are expected to sign autographs at Saturday’s True Tiger thank you fan day in Columbia.

The event will take place at Mizzou Arena’s Walsworth Plaza. Truman’s Trot 5K will start the morning at 9, and a tent sale will take place at 10:30 am. Mizzou football players will sign autographs from 11 am until noon. There will also be food trucks on-hand, along with bounce houses, carnival games and slides.

All parking lots will be open for you to park, with the exception of lots J and K.