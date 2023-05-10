Mizzou North’s demolition continues in Columbia; restoration expected to be done by 2024

Major demolition continues this morning at Mizzou North on Columbia’s Business Loop.

UM System spokesman Christian Basi says demolition began in mid-March and is expected to be done by December. The scene is surrounded by a chain link fence, with heavy construction equipment and dumpsters inside the demolition zone. Mr. Basi says restoration of the site will follow the demolition and should be done sometime before the summer of 2024. Mr. Basi says there are currently no specific plans for the property, at this time.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi told 939 the Eagle in January that the empty building has asbestos issues and was not suitable for occupancy. President Choi says the reason Mizzou moved out of the building is because it wasn’t suitable for continued long-term occupancy.

The UM Board of Curators approved the $10-million demolition plan in September. That building used to be the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The back of Mizzou North is visible from I-70 in Columbia, near the Providence road exit.