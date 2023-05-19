MU Health investigating data breach; patients advised to be vigilant of any suspicious activity

MU Health Care officials have started mailing out letters to several hundred patients whose information may have been inappropriately accessed during a recent data breach.

Columbia-based MU Health Care says their investigation has found that an employee used the hospital’s electronic medical record (EMR) to access 736 medical records between July 2021 and March 2023 potentially without a verified HIPAA purpose. MU Health Care says while there’s no indication that the information was misused or re-disclosed, they are advising patients to be vigilant in the event of any suspicious activity involving their accounts.

939 the Eagle News asked MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze if the employee still works there or not. Mr. Maze says personnel matters are confidential, and that they are following their policies.

Columbia-based MU Health Care says it remains committed to protecting the security and confidentiality of its patient information. Anyone with questions can call MU Health’s privacy office at (888) 850-2357 weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm.