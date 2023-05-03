Six JCMO candidates want 4th Ward council seat

Six hopefuls would like to be the next councilman from Jefferson City’s 4th Ward. The Council will have to appoint someone to fill the term of Ron Fitzwater who was elected as the city’s new mayor. Councilman Scott Spencer wants the voters to have some input as well …

Former Councilman Carlos Graham, retired JCPD officer Chuck Walker, Mike Michelson, Kathi Harness, Randall Wright and Julie Allen all made their pitch for the 4th Ward seat before the council this week.

Should you be able to park close to the State Capitol without having to feed the meter? There’s a Senate bill that would stop ‘meter maids’ from writing you a ticket within one mile of the Capitol. Jefferson City Councilman Scott Spencer says the Council this week directed city employees to stop writing tickets in unmetered parking places for the ‘time being’