Speed bump proposal in west Columbia neighborhood defeated by council

Opposition from residents who spoke from the podium at this week’s Columbia city council meeting led to the council’s 4-3 vote against installing speed bumps on Russell Boulevard. That’s near Stadium and Broadway.

A city study found 75 percent of drivers have traveled 40 miles an hour on that road. The speed limit is 20 miles per hour in the school zone around Russell.

Fourth Ward Councilman Nick Foster told the audience at city hall that he was struck with how few people testified in favor of the speed bumps during the council meeting. Opponents of the proposed speed bumps say they are unnecessary.