UM System president says new tuition plan will help students know what their costs will be

The chair of the UM Board of Curators says a new tuition rate plan approved Thursday makes it easier to understand and plan for the costs of education.

The board has approved a plan that reflects a new tuition structure approved last year that is designed to enhance predictability, improve completion rates and shorten the time to graduation.

The UM System says every student will move this fall to a differential tuition model where students pay a single rate based on their chosen program of study. Mizzou officials say the old structure created confusion. Students taking an engineering class and a history class would pay different rates for each class.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi likes the plan, saying students on the four campus will be able to plan better knowing what their costs will be.