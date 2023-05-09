UPDATE: Boone County prosecutors file murder charges against Kimo Spivey

A convicted felon from Columbia has now been charged with second degree murder and three other felonies for Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on the Business Loop.

Boone County prosecutors this (Tuesday) morning charged 33-year-old Kimo Spivey with second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has ordered that Spivey be jailed without bond.

Spivey, who’s served multiple stints in Missouri prisons, is expected to appear for his initial arraignment this afternoon, via video.

Columbia Police say Spivey killed 26-year-old Melvin Hooker III early Sunday morning on the Business Loop. Mr. Hooker was shot to death. CPD investigators say four others, including Spivey, suffered gunshot wounds. Columbia Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they encourage anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.