UPDATE: Busy Highway 24 in mid-Missouri’s Monroe County reopens

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) in Hannibal and the sheriff’s department in mid-Missouri’s Monroe County tell 939 the Eagle that busy Highway 24 near Madison has reopened this morning.

It had been closed since Sunday afternoon’s deadly collision between a semi truck and a Norfolk Southern train. The collision killed truck driver Russell Minnis of Higbee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state Highway Patrol’s crash report says Minnis failed to stop at a Highway 24 railroad crossing and struck the train. The Patrol’s crash report says the crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell and warning light.