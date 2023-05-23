Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Columbia Police say 72-year-old woman shot to death in Highlands

UPDATE: Columbia Police say 72-year-old woman shot to death in Highlands

Columbia Police say an adult female was shot during a Monday afternoon robbery on East Tayside Circle. She has passed away (May 22, 2023 photo courtesy of CPD Facebook page)

Columbia Police say the woman shot during Monday afternoon’s robbery in the Highlands has died.

CPD investigators identify the victim as 72-year-old Janet L. Jago, who lived in the 5300 block of East Tayside Circle.

Columbia Police officers say they’re attempting to locate and communicate with a possible suspect at this hour in the 3000 block of South Providence. They’re asking you to avoid the area at this time and to find an alternative route.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer