UPDATE: Columbia’s Plush Lounge to close indefinitely, following deadly shooting

A Columbia lounge that was the scene of Sunday morning’s deadly shooting has announced that they’ll close indefinitely while they work diligently with local authorities. Five people were shot there early Sunday morning, and one victim was killed.

Plush Lounge on the Business Loop made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying they “are committed to utilizing this time to reevaluate how we can ensure the safety of the community entrusted to us with their patronage.” Plush Lounge’s Facebook page describes itself as “Columbia’s finest ultra lounge.”

The post says the business has been in operation for five years. It also says its thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Kimo Spivey with second degree murder and three other felonies for the shooting death of 26-year-old Melvin Hooker III. Court documents indicate the incident began as a verbal confrontation. Four others were shot at about 2:15 Sunday morning, including Spivey, who has at least six previous convictions. Spivey is currently jailed without bond.