19-year-old Columbia man charged with murder in Dove drive incident

A third Columbia man is now facing murder charges for Monday afternoon’s drive-by shooting and homicide on Dove drive.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Bryton Allen with second degree murder and two other felonies for the killing of 33-year-old Deshon Joseph Houston, who was shot to death in his driveway.

Allen appeared via video for his initial arraignment on Thursday. He’s currently on probation for stealing a firearm or an explosive weapon. Two other suspects are charged with second degree murder in the case: they are 21-year-old Jajuan Crockett and 18-year-old Damarkus Williams.

Court documents indicate the shooters fired at Houston from two different vehicles on Monday, with one suspect seen firing out of a sunroof.