(AUDIO): Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey discusses gangs on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Two teenagers were shot and killed at a party north of Columbia on June 4. Four other teens were wounded in the incident. No arrests have been made. Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey describes it as an active investigation. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the double-homicide is gang-related. Sheriff Carey tells listeners that there are two primary gangs in Boone County: a Northside gang and an Eastside gang. The sheriff says several of the recent homicides and shootings we’ve been seeing are gang-related: