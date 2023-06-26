(AUDIO): Central Missouri Honor Flight going strong, as some around the nation struggle

Leaders from the Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) are thanking mid-Missouri residents and businesses for raising $126,678 during Friday’s 939 the Eagle’s CMHF Radiothon. The grand total was announced live Friday evening on the Eagle and on Zimmer Radio’s other stations in Columbia and Jefferson City.

CMHF executive board president Mary Paulsell is thankful for your generosity and she also appreciates all of the volunteers who make the Honor Flights happen.



“Our dad always told us surround yourself with people who are smarter than you are and get out of their way. And that’s truly what we’ve done. We’ve got some of the most dedicated, talented people skilled at everything we need done. And we just have the pleasure of watching it all unfold. It’s been the greatest blessing of my life”

The Central Missouri Honor Flight takes veterans on a nonstop day trip to Washington D.C. where they tour their war memorials at no cost to them. CMHF has transported more than 5,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington, since 2009.

CMHF vice president Steve Paulsell tells 939 the Eagle that many similar Honor Flights across the nation are not doing well financially, because they can’t raise money.

“I think one of the significant things is we have people like Zimmer Radio Group and others that are willing to step forward and grab the torch and get us in the forefront. But I think also one of the things that happens is central Missouri is just good, old people that see a need,” Mr. Paulsell says.

Click here to apply for a spot on the next Honor Flight to Washington.