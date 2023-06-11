(AUDIO): Columbia’s Broadway Hotel and Hampton Inn owner David Parmley appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia businessman David Parmley describes the city’s hotel industry as recession-proof. He says everyone comes to Columbia at least once a year for something. Mr. Parmley owns the Broadway Hotel in downtown Columbia and the Hampton Inn and Stadium Grill near Faurot Field. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday morning’s “CEO Roundtable” program, telling listeners that he expects construction of the Broadway Hotel’s tower two to begin in the next month. Mr. Parmley hopes to open the second tower by the end of 2024. Parmley, who grew up in western Missouri’s Warrensburg, also talked about the success of the Hampton Inn on Stadium and talked about some of the many celebrities who have stayed there over the years, including Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, four days before the 2008 presidential election. He would be President-Elect Obama four days later: