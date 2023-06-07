(AUDIO): CPD chief: James Hundle’s 2021 homicide remains on front-burner

Columbia’s police chief says the cold case 2021 homicide involving a Mizzou CAFNR employee is still on the “front-burner”, and remains an active investigation.

939 the Eagle asked Chief Geoff Jones about the October 2021 murder of Mizzou employee James Hundle, during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”



“As you know, we have detectives that are very astute at finding ways to look at evidence in different forensic ways. That’s how we’ve solved a 40-year-old attempted murder case. And we have those detectives working together looking at that evidence to see what we can do forensically with it,” Jones says.

The 52-year-old Hundle was shot to death in his home on Marble Cedars drive, near Scott Boulevard and Longview park. Hundle served as an assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of Mizzou’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Chief Jones encourages anyone with information about Hundle’s murder to contact authorities. You can call Columbia Crimestoppers anonymously at (573) 875-TIPS.