(AUDIO): Developer John Ott discusses downtown Columbia projects and homelessness on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia developer John Ott has been involved in projects ranging from managing radio stations to Rocheport’s Schoolhouse Bed and Breakfast to downtown Columbia’s Tiger Hotel to current projects in downtown Columbia. Mr. Ott grew up in Affton, which is in south St. Louis County. He came to the University of Missouri and eventually managed a number of Columbia and Jefferson City radio stations. He’s bullish on downtown Columbia. 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry and Mr. Ott discussed numerous projects Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They also discussed the issues of crime and homelessness: