(AUDIO): Endovac Animal Health chief executive officer Steve Knorr appears on 939 the Eagle’s CEO Roundtable”

A Columbia-based animal health company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Endovac Animal Health’s 25,000 square feet world headquarters are located on Bass lane in Columbia, near Channel 8 and Highway 63. Endovac Animal Health president Steve Knorr joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on the “CEO Roundtable.” Mr. Knorr grew up on a dairy farm in northwest Missouri’s Maryville and graduated from Mizzou with a degree in agriculture economics. He later worked for then-U.S. Sens. Jack Danforth and Christopher Bond (both R-Missouri). He’s proud of the company’s new headquarters on Bass Lane, which contains three suites. It was essentially built from the inside-out. Endovac is now one of the nation’s premier providers of animal vaccines. The company’s website says they maintain a culture “that is dedicated to customer-centric integrity and an animals first mentality”: