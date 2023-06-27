(AUDIO): Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick discusses audits on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri state law currently only allows the state auditor to conduct an audit when citizens pass a petition to ask for one or when the political subdivision’s governing body approves a resolution asking for one. Senate Bill 222 would have allowed the Missouri state auditor’s office to go in and audit municipalities when it appears that wrongdoing is happening. The bill died in the session’s final week in May, due to GOP infighting on unrelated issues. The bill remains a top priority for State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick for next year. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”: