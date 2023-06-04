(AUDIO): Three representatives of St. Raymond’s Society discuss move to former Ronald McDonald House on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Listen to KWOS Live
An organization that serves pregnant women and new mothers in need has recently moved into the former Ronald McDonald House near Keene in Columbia. St. Raymond’s Society co-founders Mike Hentges and Steve Smith and St. Raymond’s Society representative Krista Jones joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They discussed the move into the home on Lansing Avenue, which has 18 bedrooms, a library and a large kitchen. They also discussed their SuperStart preschool, which is scheduled to open in August. The preschool has nine classrooms and a large playground. Hentges, Smith and Jones also discussed the St. Raymond’s Society’s capital campaign with Fred:

