(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) represents southern and southeast Missouri on Capitol Hill. He chairs the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, and tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the committee plans to hold a Missouri field hearing in the future. It’s unclear where that hearing will take place. Congressman Smith also blasted the “defund the police” movement, saying that the number of police officers shot in the line of duty has increased by 57 percent since 2020. Congressman Smith notes Bonne Terre officer Lane Burns was shot and killed in the line of duty last year. Congressman Smith also tells listeners he hopes to get U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to Columbia or Jefferson City: