BREAKING: Large CPD presence near Columbia’s Old Hawthorne road, as police search for suspect

Columbia Police are urging residents along Old Hawthorne road and the surrounding areas to shelter in place this (Thursday) morning, as they search for a parolee who’s considered armed and highly-dangerous.

There is a large CPD presence along Old Hawthorne road and the surrounding areas. Columbia Police urge residents in that area to shelter in place and to not answer their doors, as they search for 36-year-old Brandt Feutz. He’s been in and out of Missouri prisons since 2006 and is currently on parole for drug charges and is being supervised by Missouri Probation and Parole’s Springfield office. He has previous convictions for child molestation, second degree robbery, assault and victim tampering.

He’s described as white, about five feet nine and weighing 172 pounds. Columbia Police say Feutz also has prominent tattoos on his neck and around his right eye. If you know where he is, you’re urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.