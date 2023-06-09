Broadway Hotel owner David Parmley to appear on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” on Saturday

A Columbia businessman who owns the Broadway Hotel and the Hampton Inn in town says they’re getting ready to begin construction on tower two at the Broadway.

David Parmley will join 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning at 7 on the “CEO Roundtable” program. Mr. Parmley will also discuss the possibility of a downtown Columbia conference center, and the city’s plans to build a new park on the grounds of the former Ameren building. They’ll also talk about crime in downtown Columbia.

Fred and David will also discuss the general health of Columbia’s hotel industry.