Columbia ARC suspect makes initial court appearance; remains jailed without bond

A Columbia woman charged with pistol-whipping a male juvenile and knocking his teeth out during Sunday’s chaotic incident at the ARC remains jailed without bond this afternoon, after making her initial court appearance.

37-year-old Lakeisha Thomas appeared in Boone County Circuit Court via video, before Judge Kimberly Shaw. The 37-year-old Thomas is charged with second and third degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes the male juvenile as saying he was struck by three guns. Thomas also allegedly struck a female in the head with a gun. The probable cause statement notes Thomas has previous convictions for assault, driving while revoked and identity theft.