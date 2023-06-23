Columbia-based animal health company celebrating its 40th anniversary

A Columbia-based animal health company is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Endovac Animal Health’s world headquarters are on Bass lane in Columbia. Their facility is just east of Highway 63, south of Grindstone. It’s near the Deer Park exit.

Endovac Animal Health president Steve Knorr will join 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio Saturday from 7-8 am to discuss the 40th anniversary and how Endovac grew to become one of the nation’s premier providers of animal vaccines.

The company’s website says they maintain a culture “that is dedicated to customer-centric integrity and an animals first mentality.” The company has also built the most modern vaccine production facility in the United States in Columbia.

Endovac is owned by businessman Kevin Sprouse, and Mr. Knorr is president.