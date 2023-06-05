Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia electric utility rates would increase, under plan before city council

Columbia’s municipal power plant is operated by Columbia Utilities (2022 file photo courtesy of Utilities spokesman Matt Nestor)

A proposed bill to raise Columbia’s electric utility rates by about 6.9 percent will be introduced at tonight’s (Monday) Columbia city council meeting.

The council will first-read the eight-page bill tonight at 7.  The $8.3 million revenue increase would take effect on July 1, if approved later this month.

Columbia Water and Light says the increase is necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire Water and Electric fund.

