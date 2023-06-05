Columbia electric utility rates would increase, under plan before city council

A proposed bill to raise Columbia’s electric utility rates by about 6.9 percent will be introduced at tonight’s (Monday) Columbia city council meeting.

The council will first-read the eight-page bill tonight at 7. The $8.3 million revenue increase would take effect on July 1, if approved later this month.

Columbia Water and Light says the increase is necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels and ensure adequate debt coverage for the entire Water and Electric fund.