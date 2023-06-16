Columbia gets new custom soda shop

Mid-Missouri soda lovers have a new custom soda shop to try out.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Sipz Sodas has opened on Columbia’s East Nifong. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports the new shop is a drive-through or walk-in shop and serves sodas with the option to add flavoring and things like energy drinks, pretzels and cookies.

You can decide what kind of beverage you want and then choose the syrups you want. The store is owned by Joel and Brenda Andrus. Mr. Andrus is a business professor at Mizzou.