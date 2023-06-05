Columbia officials say GoCOMO study will help staffing levels

Columbia’s city manager says GoCOMO will undergo a comprehensive transit study this year. De’Carlon Seewood announced the study during his recent state of the city address.



“This study will consider strategies to increase public transit ridership and make public transit a more practical and attractive option. This study will help us find new ways to reach staffing levels that will help keep schedules consistent and evaluate the expansion of new service to areas of Columbia that need public transit the most,” Seewood says.

Mr. Seewood didn’t have an exact amount of how much the study will cost, when asked by 939 the Eagle News. GoCOMO’s website says its bus service connects people with work, school, recreation and a more sustainable quality of life.

Columbia’s bus system began in 1965.