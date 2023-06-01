Columbia pedestrian killed on Highway 63 identified

Columbia Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on northbound Highway 63 near Grindstone as 36-year-old Brandon Lee of Columbia.

CPD investigators say the incident happened at about 1:20 Wednesday morning, and that Mr. Lee appeared to have been walking in the Highway 63 driving lane.

Lee was struck by a Kenworth fuel tanker and was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, and further details are under investigation.

The Columbia Fire department responded with three units and were on-scene within six minutes of dispatch, according to police.