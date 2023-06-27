Columbia Police still searching for suspects in Monday’s homicide near fire station nine

Columbia Police need your assistance in solving Monday afternoon’s homicide on Dove drive, near Columbia fire station nine.

No arrests have been made. Dove drive is just west of Providence, north of Blue Ridge road. ABC-17’s Nia Hinson from our news partner KMIZ arrived on-scene shortly after the homicide.



“When we arrived at the scene about 45 minutes ago, we saw at least five cop cars. There have been a lot of neighbors out here yelling at police, trying to figure out what’s going on. Asking police questions,” Hinson told viewers on-air.

Columbia Police describe the scene as “an active homicide investigation.”

ABC-17 chief photographer Chris Bryant also saw a helicopter investigating an area near I-70 drive, after the incident. We now know that the helicopter was searching for possible suspects in the homicide. Columbia Police are seeking information from anyone who encountered four men who tried to flag down vehicles Monday afternoon near I-70 drive Northwest, between North Stadium and Highway UU. The four possible suspects are described by CPD as black males and CPD believes they’re armed and dangerous. CPD has not released any other description of the four, including an age range.

Columbia Police encourage anyone with information about the homicide to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. You can call that number anonymously.