Columbia Waffle House murder suspect to appear in court Monday; trial set to start July 5

A pre-trial conference is set for Monday morning for a Columbia man charged with killing a man in 2021 outside of the Waffle House on Vandiver.

52-year-old Leo Barry Robinson Jr. is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm for the March 14, 2021 shooting death of Reginald Ball. The Columbia Police Department’s two-page probable cause statement indicates Ball was shot three times at close range and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson is a convicted felon and should not have had a gun. The probable cause statement says Robinson then fled the homicide scene “and when he left he was still armed with the weapon, potentially putting members of the community in danger.”

Robinson’s jury trial is scheduled to start on July 5 at the Boone County Courthouse. Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs will preside.