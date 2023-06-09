Columbia’s city council discussing priorities on final day of Independence retreat

Columbia’s seven city council members are discussing alignment and priorities this morning, as they wrap up their two-day council retreat at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence. The hotel is near Arrowhead Stadium in Independence, which is a Kansas City suburb.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, the six other council members, city manager De’Carlon Seewood, city clerk Sheila Amin and department directors are at the retreat, as is city spokeswoman Sydney Olsen. The council discussed the topic of governing together yesterday.

Sydney tells 939 the Eagle that the council is also expected to discuss moving in the same direction today. Olsen, who’s also attending, tells 939 the Eagle that the Council spent time Thursday discussing local, national and global trends and how the council and staff can work together to ensure they’re prepared to address local trends.

The retreat will end at around midday, before council members drive back to Columbia.