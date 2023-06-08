Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia’s newest school board member to be sworn-in Monday evening

Former CPS teacher Karen Hayes speaks to KOMU Channel 8 reporter Eric Lovelace, after being selected by Columbia’s school board to finish Katherine Sasser’s term (June 8, 2023 photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

Columbia’s school board has chosen former teacher Karen Hayes as the new board member to replace former board member Katherine Sasser.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the board vote was five to one to select Hayes, who was one of three finalists. The other two finalists were former board president Jan Mees and former board candidate Andrea Lisenby.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that Ms. Hayes will be sworn-in during Monday evening’s CPS regular monthly meeting.

Sasser resigned in May, saying she and her family no longer feel safe in Missouri because of new transgender legislation.

Sasser’s term expires in April 2024. Hayes will serve until then and can decide if she wants to run for a full three-year term at that time.

