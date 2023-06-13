Columbia’s REDI meets Wednesday at NextGen; will be briefed on research reactor project

Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board will take tomorrow’s meeting on the road, to Mizzou’s $220-million NextGen Precision Health building.

MU Health Care vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah will deliver a presentation regarding workforce, and another Mizzou official will be discussing the University of Missouri’s Research Reactor (MURR).

Mizzou officials unveiled their plan in March to build a new, larger research reactor aimed at expanding cancer-fighting research at MU. The proposed reactor would be built near Discovery Ridge, off of Highway 63 in south Columbia. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the work they do at the current MU Research Reactor (MURR) saves lives and improves thousands of lives daily. The current MURR was built in 1966.

President Choi has predicted that NextGen will reduce the cost of health care, adding a primary goal is to make health care more affordable.