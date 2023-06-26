Columbia’s Truman VA to hold tele-town hall meeting tonight

Mid-Missouri veterans will be introduced Monday evening to the new director of Columbia’s Harry Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, Christopher Myhaver.

Truman VA will be hosting a tele-town hall meeting for veterans from 6-7 pm. Truman VA officials will also update veterans on new construction and on Fisher House updates.

About 10,000 enrolled veterans will be selected randomly, but any veteran can participate by calling 1-833-380-0665. That number won’t be active until just before 6 this evening.