Court documents: Two vehicles involved in Monday’s Columbia homicide on Dove drive

Court documents outline Monday afternoon’s drive-by shooting on Columbia’s Dove drive, a shooting that killed 33-year-old Deshon Joseph Houston of Columbia.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Jajuan Crockett and 18-year-old Damarkus Williams with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. They’ll both be arraigned today at 1 via video from the Boone County jail. They’ll appear before Boone County Judge Kayla Jackson-Williams. Both suspects are jailed without bond.

The Columbia Police Department’s redacted probable cause statement says Houston was shot in the head in his driveway at about 4:35 Monday afternoon. Court documents say shooters were firing from two different vehicles: multiple shooters fired at Houston from a white Ford Explorer, while another suspect fired from a gold Acura’s sunroof.

The court documents also allege that Crockett threw two trash bags into the dumpster at the Lyfe at Missouri apartments, after the murder. Police found the two black trash bags at the complex, which is behind Andy’s Frozen Custard.