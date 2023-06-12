Longtime CPS safety director presents final report tonight; Columbia’s fire chief to address school board

The safety and security director at Columbia Public Schools (CPS) will deliver his final safety report this evening to the school board, before he retires.

John White is well-known by CPS students and former students. He’s served the district for 12 years, after retiring from the Columbia Police Department.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that White has been instrumental in nearly every safety initiative that he’ll outline tonight. White’s seven-page report will say that the district now has more than 1,000 two-way radios, and that every classroom has a phone. White will also note there are emergency radios in every building, and that CPS has an E911 system, which allows for better tracking of 911 calls.

He’ll also outline the numerous training drills that take place at CPS schools, including active shooter training, tornado and fire.

Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that he’s been asked to speak tonight before the board on a safety initiative. We’ll learn those details tonight.