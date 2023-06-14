Medical isotopes are key aspect on Mizzou’s proposed new research reactor

Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board, elected officials from the city and county and area business leaders will hear a presentation this morning about the proposed NextGen research reactor at Mizzou.

The REDI board will meet at 11:30 am at the $220-million Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building on the MU campus. Mizzou officials describe medical isotopes as critical national resources and say we must secure our domestic supply to treat cancer patients in Missouri and the nation. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi has unveiled a plan to build a new, larger research reactor that would expand medical isotope production at Mizzou. President Choi envisions a new, larger research reactor that would expand cancer-fighting research at MU.

Mizzou’s Sarah Chinniah will deliver a presentation about the NextGen MU Research Reactor (MURR). The proposed reactor would be built near Discovery Ridge, off of Highway 63 in south Columbia.