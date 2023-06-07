Missouri carries out execution #3 of 2023

(AP) — A Missouri man who shot and killed two jailers nearly 23 years ago during a failed bid to help an acquaintance escape from a rural jail was executed Tuesday evening.

Michael Tisius, 42, received a lethal injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m., authorities said. He was convicted of the June 22, 2000, killings of Leon Egley and Jason Acton at the Randolph County Jail.

Tisius final meal was two bacon cheeseburgers, curly fries, regular fries and a chocolate shake.