More than 1,000 visitors expected to be in Columbia this weekend for Special Olympics

Columbia’s hotels, restaurants and stores will be extra-busy tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, as the Special Olympics Missouri state summer games get underway.

The opening ceremony is tonight at 7 at MizzouRec: Zimmer broadcasters Liz and Scotty from Clear-99 will emcee, and Mizzou football players Ennis Rakestraw and Cody Schrader will officially open the games. The ceremony will also feature SOMO athlete and talented musician Liam Arbuckle, a recent Battle graduate.

This year’s games will feature four sports: volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and track and field.

More than 1,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and unified partners will be in Columbia for the event. The events are taking place at Mizzou and at Hickman high school, which is at the corner of Providence and the Business Loop.