No arrests yet in Sunday’s double homicide in Boone County

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies still need your help in solving Sunday morning’s double homicide near Columbia.

Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that no arrests have been made, adding there’s nothing new to release.

Two teenagers were shot to death and four others were wounded early Sunday morning on Oakbrook drive, which is near the Prathersville exit on Highway 63. Deputies say the incident happened at about 12:45 am Sunday during a party at a vacant residence. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say there were dozens of people at the party “when a verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups.” They have not elaborated on the specifics of the “two opposing groups.”

Two juveniles ages 16 and 17 were shot and killed.

Anyone with information on the double homicide should call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. You can call that number anonymously.