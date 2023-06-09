Proposed mid-Missouri hospital integration praised by both MU Health Care and Capital Region Medical Center

Columbia-based MU Health Care and longtime Jefferson City affiliate Capital Region Medical Center have signed a non-binding letter of intent to fully integrate the two organizations to become an integrated academic health care system.

University of Missouri vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah tells reporters that the move strengthens the commitment to the health of mid-Missourians, and continues care in Jefferson City.



“An integrated health system really creates a network to serve the needs of people of mid-Missouri. So if our operations in Columbia and across the state, Capital Region becomes an extension of that program,” Mr. Chinniah says.

He says the 25 years have taught them that their two hospitals are stronger together. He also emphasizes that the employees are the most valuable resource for both hospitals and that patients in Columbia and Jefferson City will benefit from Thursday’s letter of intent.

“It is high-quality care and it’s also sustainable. Right, because at a time when community hospitals are challenged and distressed, you know being connected and us working together makes sure that the continuing of care will be in a very sustainable way,” says Chinniah.

He says the affiliation between MU Health Care and Capital Region has created numerous benefits, including new specialty services and a shared state-of-the-art electronic medical record. Capital Region formed an affiliation with MU Health Care in 1997. Jefferson City’s 100-bed Capital Region Medical Center includes home health services and an accredited rehabilitation center.