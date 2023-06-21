Listen to KWOS Live
Proposed utility rate increase approved by Columbia’s city council, despite complaints

The proposed 100-120 bed homeless shelter would be built near Columbia’s municipal power plant off the Business Loop (2022 file photo courtesy of City of Columbia Utilities)

Columbia residents packed the city council chambers downtown Tuesday evening to voice their opposition to a proposed electric utility rate increase.

The testimony and council discussion lasted for about two-and-a-half hours, before the council voted 5-2 to approve the proposed rate increase. Second Ward city councilwoman Andrea Waner and Third Ward city councilman Roy Lovelady voted against the proposal.

Columbia Water and Light staff recommended the $8.3 million revenue increase. Water and Light has written an eight-page report to council, saying the average Columbia customer will see a 6.9 percent increase in their monthly utility bill.

Residents who opposed the measure included those on fixed incomes and senior advocates, who say the raise will push people out of their homes. Former state legislative candidate Chimene Schwach tells the council this will hurt residents. Others echoed that sentiment, saying residents are dealing with inflation and rising prices for many other items.

Water and Light officials say the increase is necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels and to ensure adequate debt coverage for the Water and Electric fund. They also expressed concerns about bond ratings during the meeting.

