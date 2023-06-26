Listen to KWOS Live
South Columbia’s new Sonic construction is progressing

Construction is progressing on the new 1,800 square foot Sonic at Columbia’s Nifong and Buttonwood (June 24, 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Construction is continuing on the new 1,800 square foot Sonic being built in south Columbia.

Construction workers were on-site again on Saturday morning, and they’ve almost finished the building’s shell. They still need to install windows and a roof and items like plumbing. There are dumpsters on-site, along with construction equipment.

The new Sonic is being built at Nifong and Buttonwood, near Como Smoke and Fire and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Columbia’s city council voted to approve the new restaurant in December 2021. It will also have a drive-through.

