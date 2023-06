A fundraiser is set for this afternoon at Columbia’s Café Berlin to raise money for Dog Wild, which is a planned membership-based dog park with a bar.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says today’s Petite Pup Patio social is Dog Wild’s first fundraising event. It’s from 4-6.

“Inside Columbia” reports the idea came from Rebecca Welly and her partner, who developed the idea during the COVID pandemic. Tickets today are ten dollars at the door and include two raffle tickets.