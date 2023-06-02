UPDATE: Child passenger in Boone County head-on collision has died

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says a six-year-old child who was a passenger in this week’s horrific head-on collision on East New Haven road has died at a hospital.

The Department posted the update on its Facebook page this morning.

Deputies say the six-year-old boy was a rear seat passenger in 34-year-old Steve Drupp of Fulton’s vehicle. Deputies say the child was in a booster seat with a fastened safety belt. The crash also killed Drupp and the second driver, 41-year-old Jason Logsdon of Columbia. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second child in Drupp’s vehicle also suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.