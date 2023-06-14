Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Classes to begin at Ashland’s Ranken Tech in January

Construction of Ranken Technical College’s multi-million dollar Ashland campus is nearing completion (June 2, 2023 photo courtesy of Southern Boone County R-1 School District spokesman Matt Sharp)

The new Ranken Technical Center being built next to Ashland’s Salter Lawn Service will open its doors in January.

St. Louis-based Ranken vice president Shannon Brueggemann tells 939 the Eagle that the first Ranken Ashland open house will take place on Saturday September 30, and that the Ashland location will open its doors for certificate and degree programs on January 10. That’s for the spring 2024 semester.

The multi-million dollar campus will focus on construction, IT, nursing and manufacturing. Ranken will also incorporate life skills into its curriculum.

Ranken president Don Pohl says Ranken didn’t choose Ashland, and that it was Ashland which chose Ranken. Mr. Pohl says the new facility is industry-driven. Ranken’s philosophy is to prepare students for future success by treating them as professionals from day one. For each hour of classroom instruction, their students spend at least three hours in a lab or shop setting.

