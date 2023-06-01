UPDATE: Names of two motorists killed on New Haven Road released by Boone County authorities

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the two motorists killed in Wednesday morning’s head-on collision on East New Haven road.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened at about 6:20 am and involved two passenger vehicles, a 2005 Dodge and a 2014 Honda.

Deputies say both drivers, 34-year-old Steve Drupp of Fulton and 41-year-old Jason Logsdon of Columbia, were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say neither driver were wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.