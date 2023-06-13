What will MU Health / Capital Region merger mean for JCMO patients?

What will the merger of Capital Region Medical Center with MU Health Care mean for you? Nim Chinniah with University Health Care says it’s just the next step in the hospitals’ 26 – year partnership …

Capital Region’s Gaspare Calvaruso says not only will the move open up more health care access for patients, it will also offer more employment opportunities for staff at both locations.

MU Health Care talked to SSM – St. Marys about buying their operations in Jefferson City and Mexico but backed off from that idea in 2020.