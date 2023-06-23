Zimmer Radio’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon is underway

Numerous mid-Missouri veterans are at Zimmer Radio this morning for 939 the Eagle’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with A-1 Containers. The radiothon began at 6 am and runs through 6 this evening.

The Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) takes veterans on a nonstop day trip to Washington D.C. where they tour their war memorials at no cost to them. CMHF has raised more than $7-million since 2009, and has transported more than 5,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington.

It provides the veterans with an opportunity to reflect at the memorials to their service and sacrifice. The trips can be transformative for veterans who struggle with their experiences during war and military service.

We appreciate your generosity. You can donate by calling the Service Master Clean of Columbia phone bank at (573) 815-7516 or on our website. We also thank all of our sponsors, including Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting, Hemme Construction, Kwik Kar and A1 Containers.