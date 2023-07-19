Abortion lawsuit moves to Missouri Supreme Court

(A-P) – The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit against the Missouri Attorney General that would allow an initiative petition on reproductive rights to move forward.

Both sides presented their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court today Tuesday afternoon.

An initiative petition on abortion access was stalled as Attorney General Andrew Bailey and State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick disagreed on the fiscal note. Because of this, the ACLU filed a lawsuit asking the judge to force the certification process to move forward.

In June, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beteem ruled the attorney general must approve the fiscal note on a proposed initiative petition within 24 hours, allowing the petition to move forward. However, the attorney general’s office appealed the decision, moving the case to the Missouri Supreme Court.